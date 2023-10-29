The Lady Killer trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar are partners in crime in thriller filled with love, lust and anger

The tailer of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer impresses netizens.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share the screen in their upcoming thriller The Lady Killer. The makers of the film recently dropped an intriguing trailer of the movie leaving fans excited for the film.

On Sunday, the makers of The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dropped the trailer of the movie. The trailer shows Arjun arriving at a bungalow to meet the former Maharaja and Bhumi greets him at the door which marks the beginning of their passionate romance. The trailer shows how lust, anger and love lead them to a destructive and dangerous journey and also hints at murder which they both become suspects of.

After watching the trailer, netizens shared their review of the trailer and flooded the comment section with praises. One of the comments read, “this movie will be the turning point of Arjun Kapoor’s life.” Another wrote, “their chemistry in the trailer looks so good.” Another comment read, “watching Bhumi as a psyco is a different experience.”

Talking about The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor told PTI, “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, the film has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space.”

Director Ajay Bahl said in an interview with Telly Chakkar, “It’s been completely wonderful. It looks cliché when you praise your actors because of course you can’t say bad things about them. But, I am going to say from the bottom of my heart that it’s been a pleasure working with both of them. These new-age actors are super committed because they are focused and they give it their all. They are more mature, especially Arjun; he has turned over a new leaf in his life in terms of his performance.”

Helmed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a thriller starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Novemeber 3.

Read Arjun Kapoor reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai..'