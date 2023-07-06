Search icon
Arjun Kapoor trolled for comparing Alia Bhatt to acting legend Meryl Streep, netizens say, 'uparwaale se daro'

Arjun Kapoor gets trolled for calling Alia Bhatt 'mini Meryll' after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Karan Johar recently released the trailer of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and lefts everyone in awe. From celebrities to fans, everyone couldn’t stop praising it. However, what caught netizens’ attention was Arjun Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt ‘mini Meryll” which invited criticism. 

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and while praising the actors’ performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer, the actor wrote, “The quintessential @karanjohar film. Can’t wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it!!!” 

Arjun Kapoor gives Alia a new name after watching RRPK trailer
by u/SouthernCups in BollyBlindsNGossip

Earlier too Arjun Kapoor had compared Alia Bhatt to Meryl Streep while praising her performance in Gully Boy and had said, “Asli talent ki volcano Zoya Akhtar with apna dil ka raja Ranveer Singh and mini Meryl Alia Bhatt.”  Not only this, when Alia announced her Hollywood debut, even then Arjun Kapoor said, “Mini Meryl’s at it again…”

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story went viral on social media. A Reddit user shared the post and wrote, “Arjun Kapoor gives Alia a new name after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” One of the comments read, “how could he even write it without getting cringe.” Another wrote, “Meryl dies a bit every time they compare her with Alia.” Another wrote, “be afraid of god, sinner” Another wrote, “maybe Arjun wants Alia to be hated.” Another commented, “well to be fair, from where he is standing, anyone is Meryl Streep.” 

Meryl Streep is a Hollywood actress who is popularly known as, “the best actress of her generation.” The actress has won Oscars for Best Actress in a leading role in The Iron Lady and Sophie’s Choice. The actress was best known for her versatility and accent adaptability.

Meanwhile, helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28. The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse of the drama and entertainment the movie has to offer and left fans excited. 

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the movie The Lady Killer helmed by Ajay Bahl which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan-starrer Heart of Stone. 

