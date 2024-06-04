Exit poll predictions failing, says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat as early trends show INDIA alliance performing better

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeIndia

India

Exit poll predictions failing, says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat as early trends show INDIA alliance performing better

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat has taken a dig at exit poll predictions after early trends show INDIA alliance performing much better than expected

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

Exit poll predictions failing, says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat as early trends show INDIA alliance performing better
Brinda Karat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the Election Commission put out trends from the counting of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday morning, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat slammed the exit polls that predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the initial trends suggested that the exit poll predictions were failing.

"The race is in its initial stages right now. INDIA bloc has performed well in the initial stages. But like I said, this is only the beginning...The exit polls and the initial picture that was painted earlier is failing 100 per cent." CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also alleged that the exit polls were conducted to influence the share market to make money.

"Exit poll was done to influence the share market and those who wanted to make money in the share market yesterday made money. Now the reality is coming in front of you. Now let the full results come, after that, we will tell you. INDIA alliance is doing well," Yechury said.

Trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats showed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had crossed the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA was shown to be leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission.

The INDIA bloc led on 230 seats with its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead on 33 seats and Trinamool Congress on 29 seats. Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi were shown as leading from their constituencies of RaeBareli and Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi also was seen leading with a huge margin in Wayanad.

In the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was seen leading on 35 seats and its ally partner RLD led on two seats while the Samajwadi party led on 34 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began. The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition's UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. Even before the counting of the votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat of Surat Lok Sabha.

Earlier on April 22, Mukesh Dalal won the election "unopposed". Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected. His candidacy was rejected because of alleged discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Party-wise Winners to Be Announced Soon

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal leading by over 45000 votes

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement