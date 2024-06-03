Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Aditya Roy Kapur shares why he likes to maintain privacy about his personal life, amid breakup rumours with Ananya Panday.

After two years of their relationship, there have been reports that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have ended their relationship earlier this year. Amid these reports, The Night Manager actor opened up on keeping his personal life private and shared why he doesn't take social media opinions seriously.

Speaking to Lifestyle Asia, Aditya said, "I think not discussing my personal life comes naturally to me. I’ve always been quiet about it and prefer to keep it that way. I’ve never felt the urge to share all the details with others. It’s just my preference to keep things to myself rather than putting it all out there."

"I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need to? It’s not helping me. You know, it’s almost become a sport now where people, now that people’s opinions can be out there, find it necessary to have opinions and they want to say something about everything. So let them enjoy themselves. I mean, to each his own but I don’t have to be someone that’s getting affected by that impulse", he further added.

Sharing how doesn't reading what's written about him on social media helps him, the Fitoor actor stated, "The perception that I don’t care might come from the fact that I’m not as active on social media, or from things I said in my Koffee with Karan interview about not reading what people say about me when Arjun (Kapoor) and I were discussing that. I definitely think this helps. It’s not necessary to micromanage and get into the granular level of every comment. There will always be people who like you and people who don’t, and trying to please everyone is a losing battle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the anthology film is slated to release in theatres on November 29 this year.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.