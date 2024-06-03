Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Aditya Roy Kapur shares why he likes to maintain privacy about his personal life, amid breakup rumours with Ananya Panday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 06:31 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'
Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After two years of their relationship, there have been reports that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have ended their relationship earlier this year. Amid these reports, The Night Manager actor opened up on keeping his personal life private and shared why he doesn't take social media opinions seriously.

Speaking to Lifestyle Asia, Aditya said, "I think not discussing my personal life comes naturally to me. I’ve always been quiet about it and prefer to keep it that way. I’ve never felt the urge to share all the details with others. It’s just my preference to keep things to myself rather than putting it all out there."

"I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need to? It’s not helping me. You know, it’s almost become a sport now where people, now that people’s opinions can be out there, find it necessary to have opinions and they want to say something about everything. So let them enjoy themselves. I mean, to each his own but I don’t have to be someone that’s getting affected by that impulse", he further added.

Sharing how doesn't reading what's written about him on social media helps him, the Fitoor actor stated, "The perception that I don’t care might come from the fact that I’m not as active on social media, or from things I said in my Koffee with Karan interview about not reading what people say about me when Arjun (Kapoor) and I were discussing that. I definitely think this helps. It’s not necessary to micromanage and get into the granular level of every comment. There will always be people who like you and people who don’t, and trying to please everyone is a losing battle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma, the anthology film is slated to release in theatres on November 29 this year.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement