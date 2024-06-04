Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA is leading in 22 seats, Congress 6 seats, Revanna leading

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: At 10 am, NDA is leading in 22 seats, Congress 6 seats.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Karnataka were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with 28 seats, in which 5 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes. This time, Karnataka recorded the state’s highest-ever voter turnout for a general election at 69.9% compared to the last two elections in 2019 and 2014.

Rape-accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna leading in early trends.