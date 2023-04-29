Search icon
In pics: Arjun Kapoor shares Berlin photo dump with 'love' Malaika Arora, netizens call them 'perfect couple'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently travelled together to Berlin. Check out their photos from the German capital here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 29, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor dropped a photo dump from his Berlin trip with his girlfriend Malaika Arora on his Instagram on Saturday, April 29. The actor, who was last seen in Kuttey, captioned his carousel set of photos, "Berlin with love (literally)", with a red heart and wink emoji.

 

1. Arjun Kapoor shows off his style

Arjun Kapoor shows off his style
1/6

Standing against a graffiti wall in Berlin, Arjun Kapoor looked uber cool and stylish.

2. Arjun and Malaika twin in black

Arjun and Malaika twin in black
2/6

In this cute photo, the couple, twinning in black, is seen posing together for a selfie.

 

3. Malaika Arora exudes boss lady vibes

Malaika Arora exudes boss lady vibes
3/6

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is exuding boss lady vibes in this all-white smart formal outfit.

4. Malaika and Arjun's sartorial choices

Malaika and Arjun's sartorial choices
4/6

The two look stunning in their fashionable winter outfits in this picture clicked inside a lift.

5. Arjun Kapoor with Steven Spielberg

Arjun Kapoor with Steven Spielberg
5/6

Arjun Kapoor posed in front of the poster of the multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg.

6. Netizens react to Arjun and Malaika's photos

Netizens react to Arjun and Malaika's photos
6/6

Several fans called Arjun and Malaika the 'perfect couple' in the comments section.

