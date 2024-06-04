Prajwal Revanna leads in Hassan in early trends, BJP takes early lead in 17 seats in Karnataka

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Best Indian foods for vegetarian bodybuilding

Top architectural marvels in India 

9 benefits of eating brown bread

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Arjun Rampal raises Rs 12.5 crore for CRY America ensuring underprivileged children's rights

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'

HomeIndia

India

Prajwal Revanna leads in Hassan in early trends, BJP takes early lead in 17 seats in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken early lead in as many as 17 seats in Karnataka, with sex scandal-accused NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna leading in Hassan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna leads in Hassan in early trends, BJP takes early lead in 17 seats in Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BJP was ahead in 17 seats, Congress in eight and JD(S) in three as per initial counting trends in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to Election Commission officials.Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them, was leading. He has already been suspended by the JD(S).

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (BJP) were ahead in the Mandya and Dharwad Lok Sabha segments, respectively, according to official sources.

Also leading in the initial rounds were erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP in Mysore, party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga, saffron party senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shetttar from Belgaum and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani was trailing in Gulbarga. Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (BJP) and former Chief Minister Bommain (BJP) had taken early lead in Uttara Kannada and Haveri segments, respectively.

Among those trailing are expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and film star Shivrajkumar's wife Geetha Shivrajkumar of Congress in Shimoga. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh was also trailing against eminent cardiologist and former PM H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath of BJP from Bangalore Rural, according to initial counting trends.

Karnataka is the most important State for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past. The Congress won a mere one seat out of the total 28 in the State in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP had swept the previous Lok Sabha elections bagging 25 seats, while an independent backed by it also won. The JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had emerged victorious in one constituency. The Congress and the JD(S) were running a coalition government back then and had fought the election together.

The regional outfit joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year and fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP, and is contesting in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

This 90s' Bollywood villain, who worked in over 300 films, died lonely with bottle of alcohol, sitting on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement