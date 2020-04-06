Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza has tested positive for coronavirus. He confirmed the same to PTI via a text message. This happens as the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4067. The pandemic has also claimed 109 lives so far.

If reports are anything to go by, Shaza returned from Australia before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown in India to contain the spread of coronavirus. She is the second case of coronavirus positive among Bollywood.

Previously, singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus four times while she was under isolation in Lucknow hospital post her return from London. She constantly made news after being spotted at a party and was believed to have put other people at risk. Co-incidentally after being tested negative in the fifth and sixth attempt, Kanika was finally discharged from the hospital today itself.

Apart from Shaza, Karim Morani has another daughter, Zoa Morani, who is an actress. He became a renowned producer after bankrolling films like 'Chennai Express', 'Dilwale', 'Dum', 'Ra.One' and 'Happy New Year'.