Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, the actor was

Headlines

NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

Apple iPhone, Android phone users to soon get new WhatsApp voice chat feature, no more ‘disruptive’ calls

India vs New Zealand: Last 5 World Cup matches stats, results, top performers

Bikanervala founder Kedarnath Aggarwal dies: From selling sweets on streets to Rs 1300 cr firm, know inspiring journey

Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, actor was....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Who are the richest and poorest candidates to contest in the Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023?

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

5 healthy and tasty green vegetable recipes: Soup, salad and more

7 Dog breeds that are easy to train 

Actors with most 100 crore films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second day hauls; crosses Rs 100 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, the actor was

Released in 2008, KRK's Deshdrohi was a nightmare not only for the audience but also for the film critics. Interestingly, KRK was also the writer, lyricist and producer of Deshdrohi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood has seen several flop actors but there is one actor who has failed to give any good film in his career and all of his films have bombed at the box-office. This actor has delivered one of the biggest flops of Bollywood. We are talking about Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, whose film 'Deshdrohi' is regarded by many as the biggest disaster of Hindi cinema. The release of Deshdrohi was banned in Maharashtra for about 2 months.

Released in 2008, KRK's Deshdrohi was a nightmare not only for the audience but also for the film critics. Interestingly, KRK was also the writer, lyricist and producer of Deshdrohi. The film was directed by Jagdish Sharma. 'Deshdrohi' may have been a disaster, but it brought KRK into the limelight and his career took off. All the actors who worked in the film except KRK, are yearning to work in films today and it would not be wrong to say that the film ended the career of many actors.

Apart from KRK, famous actors like 'Lagaan' actress Gracy Singh, 'Baghban' Aman Verma, Ashoka’s Hrishita Bhatt, Manoj Tiwari and Kim Sharma worked in 'Deshdrohi'. Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Kim Sharma are nowhere to be seen in films today.

The songs of 'Deshdrohi' were choreographed by a veteran like Saroj Khan. According to media reports, the budget of the film was around Rs 3 crore, but it earned only Rs 58 lakh in India. It is reported that the worldwide collection of the film was just Rs 89 lakh. People disliked Deshdrohi so much that it was banned in Maharashtra for about two months. IMDb has given this film a rating of 1.2. After flopping as an actor, KRK has become a film critic.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

Not Aditya Chopra, this man created YRF Spy Universe, wrote Tiger 3, Pathaan, War; made CID, brother made 450-crore film

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios for Bangladesh, Netherlands

MORE

MOST VIEWED

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE