Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, the actor was

Released in 2008, KRK's Deshdrohi was a nightmare not only for the audience but also for the film critics. Interestingly, KRK was also the writer, lyricist and producer of Deshdrohi.

Bollywood has seen several flop actors but there is one actor who has failed to give any good film in his career and all of his films have bombed at the box-office. This actor has delivered one of the biggest flops of Bollywood. We are talking about Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, whose film 'Deshdrohi' is regarded by many as the biggest disaster of Hindi cinema. The release of Deshdrohi was banned in Maharashtra for about 2 months.

Released in 2008, KRK's Deshdrohi was a nightmare not only for the audience but also for the film critics. Interestingly, KRK was also the writer, lyricist and producer of Deshdrohi. The film was directed by Jagdish Sharma. 'Deshdrohi' may have been a disaster, but it brought KRK into the limelight and his career took off. All the actors who worked in the film except KRK, are yearning to work in films today and it would not be wrong to say that the film ended the career of many actors.

Apart from KRK, famous actors like 'Lagaan' actress Gracy Singh, 'Baghban' Aman Verma, Ashoka’s Hrishita Bhatt, Manoj Tiwari and Kim Sharma worked in 'Deshdrohi'. Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Kim Sharma are nowhere to be seen in films today.

The songs of 'Deshdrohi' were choreographed by a veteran like Saroj Khan. According to media reports, the budget of the film was around Rs 3 crore, but it earned only Rs 58 lakh in India. It is reported that the worldwide collection of the film was just Rs 89 lakh. People disliked Deshdrohi so much that it was banned in Maharashtra for about two months. IMDb has given this film a rating of 1.2. After flopping as an actor, KRK has become a film critic.