Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bheed trailer: Anubhav Sinha's Rajkummar Rao-starrer compares harshness of lockdowns to Partition of India; watch

Bheed trailer showcases the harshness of lockdowns. The Anubhav Sinha film stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Kapur among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Bheed trailer: Anubhav Sinha's Rajkummar Rao-starrer compares harshness of lockdowns to Partition of India; watch
Rajkummar Rao in a stll from Bheed

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed, which deals with the Covid-enforced lockdowns, eas released on Friday afternoon. The trailer, which showcases some of the problems and harshness that erupted in the wake of the first lockdowns back in 2020, has been praised fo its gritty tone.

The trailer opens with the announcement in Prime Minister Modi’s voice about the lockdown being enforced to combat Covid-19. A montage shot shows people out on roads facing police’s sticks and beatings as they try to navigate their way around the restrictions. There are shots showing immigrants trying to board buses or just walk along the railway tracks in a bid to get back home.

We then get our first look at Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop, and talks about how justice is always in the hands of the powerful. Dia Mirza polays a mother trying to get back to her child but failing due to the closed state borders. Kritika Kamra plays a reporter who compares the closing of borders and mass migration to the Partition of India. Bheed showcases some of the incidents from the time, including the Tablighi Jamaat controversy as well as the migrant crisis.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Get ready to be moved by the untold story of a crisis that shook the whole nation. A time when borders of disparity divided the people. Witness the moving tale of #Bheed and one man's fight for humanity.” Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Going to be a gamechanger for bollywood. Hats off to the cast and the director for bringing such a underated and undisclosed parts of the lockdown.” Another comment read, “This is what audience deserves , cinema at its best. Not just some popcorn masala movie.”

Described as ‘inspired by invisible true events’, the film also stars Aditya Srivastava, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar. It is set to release in theatres on March 24.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.