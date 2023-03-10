Bheed trailer: Anubhav Sinha's Rajkummar Rao-starrer compares harshness of lockdowns to Partition of India; watch

Rajkummar Rao in a stll from Bheed

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed, which deals with the Covid-enforced lockdowns, eas released on Friday afternoon. The trailer, which showcases some of the problems and harshness that erupted in the wake of the first lockdowns back in 2020, has been praised fo its gritty tone.

The trailer opens with the announcement in Prime Minister Modi’s voice about the lockdown being enforced to combat Covid-19. A montage shot shows people out on roads facing police’s sticks and beatings as they try to navigate their way around the restrictions. There are shots showing immigrants trying to board buses or just walk along the railway tracks in a bid to get back home.

We then get our first look at Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop, and talks about how justice is always in the hands of the powerful. Dia Mirza polays a mother trying to get back to her child but failing due to the closed state borders. Kritika Kamra plays a reporter who compares the closing of borders and mass migration to the Partition of India. Bheed showcases some of the incidents from the time, including the Tablighi Jamaat controversy as well as the migrant crisis.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Get ready to be moved by the untold story of a crisis that shook the whole nation. A time when borders of disparity divided the people. Witness the moving tale of #Bheed and one man's fight for humanity.” Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Going to be a gamechanger for bollywood. Hats off to the cast and the director for bringing such a underated and undisclosed parts of the lockdown.” Another comment read, “This is what audience deserves , cinema at its best. Not just some popcorn masala movie.”

Described as ‘inspired by invisible true events’, the film also stars Aditya Srivastava, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar. It is set to release in theatres on March 24.