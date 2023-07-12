Headlines

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant, Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 12

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

Hypertension: 8 superfruits to lower high blood pressure

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

DNA | Most divorces arising from love marriages only: Supreme Court

'She will not do that': Hema Malini reveals mother said no to Raj Kapoor when he offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

cricket

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari has responded to the mixed reactions to two shots in the film's teaser that show lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Nazi gas chambers.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nitesh Tiwari is returning to direction with the upcoming romantic drama Bawaal. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a married couple, has been talked about since its teaser was launched last week. The talking point was a couple of shots that seemed to show the characters in gas chambers, similar to the ones used in the Holocaust. Even as the trailer was launched on Sunday, audience response was one of confusion as many struggled to reconcile how Holocaust fits a romantic drama.

On the sideline of the trailer launch in Dubai, Tiwari and the film’s stars – Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor – spoke to DNA about the film and this response to the teaser. When asked about how he made sure merging one of the biggest human tragedies with a relationship’s issues was done sensitively, Tiwai responded, “It sometimes boils down to the value system that you have made for yourself. If you look at the kind of films I have been a part of, that should also tell you and give you some reassurance that this would also have been handled with utmost care.”

Addressing some people’s confused reactions and comments to the teaser, the filmmaker added, “All I can say is you have only seen two shots. You don’t even know what has happened before that or what’s going to happen after that and what is the context of it all. I don’t want to be a spoilsport for the film. There is a reason why everything is happening in the film and as I said, it is pretty meaningful.” Varun added, “I think people are confused how a love story fits with this tragedy and how the two are there together. It’s like a math problem that people are unable to solve. I have been reading the theories also that have been very amusing as well.”

Janhvi Kapoor added that the audience should not feel they would ‘trivilaise’ the war or human tragedy. Her co-star Varun Dhawan added, “We didn’t get a chance to read much but that was one of the takeaways. Let the film come out, so if we actually say what is happening or what stuff leads to what is happening, there is no point putting out a trailer then.”

Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be premiering on Prime Video on July 21.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE