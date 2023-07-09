Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari explains how Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor film is connected to Adolf Hitler and World War 2

Bawaal

On Sunday, the makers of Bawaal released the much-awaited trailer of the film which starts Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to release on Prime Video on July 21.

The director of the film revealed how the film is related to World War 2 and Adolf Hitler. He said, when you revisit the story then you find some incidents and events that play a huge role in deciding the arch of the character. He further mentioned that there are many stories that are not revealed in the trailer.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing, Prime Video India said, “Bawaal is an exceptional film, that is truly meant for the global stage, and we’re taking it to an audience that spans across the globe by launching the trailer here in Dubai today, and premiering the film in over 200 countries and territories on July 21. At Prime Video, we’re constantly looking for stories that push boundaries and scale new heights in our endeavor to satiate the entertainment needs of our customers. We do not stop at just that, offering high quality narratives from exceptional storytellers such as Nitesh Tiwari is at the heart of our content offering and is evident through our successful collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala to bring an enthralling film like Bawaal to our customers. We’re excited to see how many more milestones this film helps us cross when it premieres on Prime Video.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawaal is a story that will be regarded as an epic in the time to come, and it truly deserves to be watched and enjoyed by audiences all over the world. Partnering with Prime Video to premiere the film in over 200 countries and territories, and now launching the trailer in the magnificent city of Dubai, is a testament to our ambition of reaching a global audience. We’re thrilled to be here in Dubai today, and can’t wait to see the world fall in love with Bawaal, when it premieres on Prime Video on 21 July.”