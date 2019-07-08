'Batla House' teaser 2: John Abraham as Sanjeev Kumar Yadav questions 'Were the accused innocent?'

A couple of days back, the makers of Batla House unveiled the first teaser of the film. The film stars John Abraham playing the role of a cop named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter which took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008. The operation which was officially known as Operation Batla House took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

After the first intense teaser, John took to his Instagram page and shared the second teaser from Batla House. In the video, a politician is seen saying that the men who were killed in an encounter were students and it was a fake encounter. Protests start taking place all over Delhi against the police. Then comes John's voiceover, wherein he is saying that they don't deny they were students but were they innocent?

He posted the video with a caption stating, "Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth still continues. #BatlaHouse #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly @mrunalofficial2016 @nikkhiladvani @writish1 @tseries.official @its_bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @johnabrahament @bakemycakefilms @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav #PanoramaMovies"

Talking about Batla House, the film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham. It also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Batla House is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

After releasing Satyameva Jayate on Independence Day last year, the actor will once again have his film hitting the screens on a national holiday.