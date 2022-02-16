Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn pour in tributes

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 90s, has passed away on Tuesday night (February 15) at the age of 69 in Mumbai. Bappi Da, as he was fondly called in the Hindi film industry, was born as Alokesh Lahiri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal to Bengali singers and musicians Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri in 1952.

Sharing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded a picture with him on Twitter and wrote, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar even poured in his tributes as he tweeted, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti".

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Ajay Devgn poured in his condolences with the tweet that read, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed."

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

Shanti Dada You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled his time of working with the musician as he shared his photo and wrote, "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022



Read | Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai



His most popular songs include 'I Am a Disco Dancer', 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki', 'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost', 'Naino Main Sapna', 'Taaki O Taaki', 'Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re', Yaad Aa Raha Hai', and 'Tamma Tamma Loge'. The veteran even won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 1985 for composing the 'Sharaabi' soundtrack. His last Bollywood song was 'Bhankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3', which he had recreated himself from his own hit 'Ek Aankh Maru To' picturised on Jeetendra and Sridevi in the 1984 film 'Tohfa'.