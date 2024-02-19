Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s bromance, swag win hearts, fans call them deadly combo

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's bromance and energetic dance moves in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track impress fans.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the screen for the very first time in the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers of the film surprised the fans with a party anthem from the movie which is the title song. Their dance moves and chemistry in the song have fans gushing over it.

On Monday, Zee Music Company shared an energetic, upbeat song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Instagram and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTitleTrack out now." The song shows Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff flaunting their dance moves, assuring them to support each other through thick and thin. Their bromance marks the highlight of the title track. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Anirudh Ravichander who also composed the song and is penned by Irshad Kamil.

Netizens praised Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's bromance and called them a deadly duo. One of the comments read, "Bade Miya Chote Miya Blockbuster film and song. Vishal and irshad sir rocks, Anirudh has awesome vocals, and AK and Tiger next level energy." Another wrote, "Akshay X Tiger In one Fame is Completely Blast on Stage Can't wait for BMCM." Another wrote, "Vishal Mishra voice and Akshay Kumar and tiger s dance. This movie will be very popular." Another user wrote, "Tiger and Akshay's chemistry is bang on."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy.