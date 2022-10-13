Ayushmann Khurrana takes inspiration from Kishore Kumar for Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2, and for his role, he is taking inspiration from his idol, one of the most proficient artists of Indian cinema - singer-actor-composer Kishore Kumar. Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: "Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been my guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore uncharted territories."

He also revealed that he has been listening to Kishore Da`s most revered track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe from the film Half Ticket, while shooting for the sequel of his successful movie Dream Girl. In the classic movie, Kishore Kumar lent both the male and female voices for this song and it went on to become a massive hit. Ayushmann noted: "I have been listening to Kishore Da`s wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration."

The actor has been listening to the track while driving to the set, in his vanity and in between shots as it helps him prepare better for his character. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer rom-com Dream Girl gets its sequel Dream Girl 2, and Ananya Pandey replaced Nushratt Bharuchha as the female lead. The official announcement teaser of the film was released on September 16, and the film will release on Eid 2023.

As per a statement shared in ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am super stoked about `Dream Girl 2!` This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry." Dream Girl 2 will release in cinemas on June 29, 2023.