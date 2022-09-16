Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer will hit cinemas on Eid 2023, official teaser out

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer rom-com Dream Girl gets its sequel Dream Girl 2, and Ananya Pandey replaced Nushratt Bharuchha as the female lead. The official announcement teaser of the film was released on Friday, and the film will release on Eid 2023, June 29, 2023.

In the video, Ayushmann highlights the dull phase of Bollywood, and he discusses it with his friends. The actor further states that he will have a special 'Pooja' for Bollywood, and it will take place on Eid. Then, Ayushmann calls Pooja, and she confirms her return with an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manjyot Singh, and Asrani. Then Ananya Panday arrives and confirms her presence in the film.

Let's check out the teaser

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - ANANYA PANDAY TO STAR IN 'DREAM GIRL 2'... Producer #EktaaKapoor, actor #AyushmannKhurrana and director #RaajShaandilya reunite for #DreamGirl2... Costars #AnanyaPanday... 29 June 2023 release... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO... pic.twitter.com/8StkpHNn4o September 16, 2022

As per a statement shared in ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am super stoked about `Dream Girl 2!` This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry." Even Ananya added, "I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. I`m so grateful to be working with the most talented ensemble and of course the captain of our ship, the super Raaj sir. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl. Can`t wait for the audiences to see it."

Ayushmann was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek, and it turned out to be a major box office disappointment. Ananya was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the sports drama Liger. The film tanked miserably at the box office. Dream Girl 2 will clash with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.