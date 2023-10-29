Headlines

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those 'wishing her ill': 'Their lives will be miserable...'

Kerala: Death toll rises to 2 in serial blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet; suspect surrenders

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England, Bangladesh likely to miss the marquee tournament; know why

Samarth Jurel says Abhishek Kumar threatened to burn Isha Malviya's face, cites examples of his ‘agressive behaviour’

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those 'wishing her ill': 'Their lives will be miserable...'

Kangana Ranaut says lives of those wishing her ill will forever be miserable.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Tejas failed to perform well at the box office. The actress recently lashed out on those ‘wishing her ill’ and asked them to join her fan clubs. 

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and sharing a tweet from one of her fans, the actress penned a note for those “wishing her ill.” The tweet read, “All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat.” 

She further invited them to join her fan clubs and said, “For their own mental health I request them to join my fan clubs that way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan, I want my well wishers to be kind to them show them the way.”

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and Anuj Khurana along with others in key roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office and collected only Rs 2.5 crore in two days. 

Kangana Ranaut also requested her fans to watch Tejas in theatres and said, “Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres won't be able to sustain. Thanks.” 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be messaging the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024

