Arjun Kapoor remembers mother on her 11th death anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I try and handle all the hate but...'

Arjun Kapoor with Mona Shourie

Arjun Kapoor remembered her mother-producer Mona Shourie on her 11th death anniversary and penned an emotional note in her remembrance. Arjun took his inner turmoil to Instagram and dropped an unseen, throwback photo where a young Arjun was captured with Mona.

A long note was shared as the caption of the picture. He wrote, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u in front of me to make me realise who and what I was... 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try and handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face and made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul..."

In the post, Arjun further added: "I'm still this lost child without u Maa... I look for you everywhere cause I'm lost just like I'm in this picture but I always believe ur smiling and looking after me somehow just like in this picture... We shall meet someday soon."

For the unversed, Mona passed away, a few months before the release of Arjun's on-screen debut film Ishaqzaade. She was battling cancer and died in March 2012. As a film producer, her popular films were Sheesha and Farishtay. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Kapoor will next be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.