Arjun Kapoor gets trolled for posing with Urfi Javed, netizens say 'Malaika ji aapki class lengi...'

Arjun Kapoor and Urfi Javed bumped into each other at a venue, and the paparazzi requested to pose together. Netizens are having a field day at the moment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor posing with Urfi Javed

On Friday, Arjun Kapoor attended the store launch of designer Gaurav Gupta. The actor arrived and looked dapper in a black suit and trousers under a white shirt. After posing for paps, Arjun encountered a fan moment from internet sensation Urfi Javed. Uorfi also attended the store launch, and she was looking beautiful in a strapless silver bralette, paired it with a low-waist dhoti-style long skirt.

Uorfi and Arjun bumped into each other and greeted the actor. The paparazzi requested them to pose together, and Uorfi was captured asking Arjun, "Do you mind?" and Kapoor replied, "No not at all." The duo posed happily for the paps, and Javed looked delighted to have a short interaction with the actor. 

Here's the video 

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. He will next be seen in The Ladykiller. 

