Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled as she struggles to walk in thigh-high slit dress with high heels - Watch

The social media sensation Urfi Javed is known for her sharing her revealing videos and photos on Instagram. She also appears at various public events in bold and sensuous outfits that she designs herself using everyday objects such as chains, bandages, clay, dining table cover, and other such things.

However, Urfi Javed also gets brutally trolled for the same weird outfits. On Friday night, the actress was spotted at the store launch of the famous fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore a thigh-high slit dress with high heels and struggled to walk as paparazzi captured her photos.

Her video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani and his post was filled with comments trolling the actress. One user wrote, "Oh god, kisi din ye apne kapdon ki wajah se hi gir jaaegi (Oh god, one day she will fall down due to her clothes only)", while another comment read, "Kuch sambhal toh raha nahi hai isse (She is not able to handle anything)".

Meanwhile, Urfi recently did a photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaborated with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress also recently posed for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree designed by the duo. She also shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." The actress is gradually making inroads in the Indian fashion industry.



