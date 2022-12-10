Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'

The social media sensation Urfi Javed was seen at the airport flaunting her sexy curves in a floral saree on Saturday.

Urfi Javed is known for her bold and bizarre outfit choices that she makes herself from unthinkable objects like bicycle chains and bandages. Though, on Saturday, December 10, she shocked everyone when she was seen in a normal outfit, i.e. a saree at the airport. Check out her sizzling photos here.