Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'

The social media sensation Urfi Javed was seen at the airport flaunting her sexy curves in a floral saree on Saturday.
Urfi Javed is known for her bold and bizarre outfit choices that she makes herself from unthinkable objects like bicycle chains and bandages. Though, on Saturday, December 10, she shocked everyone when she was seen in a normal outfit, i.e. a saree at the airport. Check out her sizzling photos here.
1. Urfi Javed distributed free pizzas to the paparazzi
Urfi Javed was seen distributing free pizzas to the paparazzi as she stepped out of her car at the airport.
2. Netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe' after seeing Urfi Javed in a saree
Seeing Urfi in a saree led to mixed reactions from the netizens with some of them saying 'it's a parallel universe'.
3. Urfi Javed struggles with her saree pallu
Urfi was seen struggling with her pallu at the saree, which some netizens claimed that she was 'over-acting'.
4. Netizens began trolling Urfi Javed saying 'safety pin nahi hai kya?'
There were tonnes of Instagram users trolling Urfi Javed for intentionally not wearing a safety pin with her saree.
5. Urfi Javed's video shared by Viral Bhayani
Urfi Javed's airport video was shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram channel.