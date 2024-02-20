Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of Vamika's brother Akaay; Alia, Ranveer, Sonam congratulate couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became proud parents to a baby boy named Akaay on February 15. This is thier second child after their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessed with their second child, a baby boy whom they have named Akaay. The actress and cricketer took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, February 20 to make the special announcement, which broke the internet. Virat and Anushka shared a note revealing the name of 'Vamika's little brother', and just put out a red heart emoji in the caption.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time", their note read.

As soon as the couple made the announcement, their comments section was filled with blessings and congratulations from their fans and people from the film industry. Alia Bhatt wrote, "How beautiful! Congratulations", adding a black heart emoji. Ranveer Singh commented several black heart and evil eye emojis, whereas Sonam kapoor wrote, "Congratulations", and added several black heart emojis. Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to tie the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa, wrote, "god bless", along with several black heart emojis.

The star batsman and acclaimed actress tied the knot with each other in December 2017 and welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021. Their second child Akaay is born on February 15, 2024. There have been reports since past several months that the couple had been expecting their second child, but no official announcement was made by them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.