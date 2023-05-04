Search icon
Anushka Sharma to debut at Cannes Film Festival, will share stage with Kate Winslet

Anushka Sharma will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will be seen alongside Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Anushka Sharma is set to make her Cannes debut

Anushka Sharma is set to add another feather to her hat this year. The actress will make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. As per sources, she will be attending the festival as ambassador of global skincare and cosmetics brand L'Oreal and will share the stage with Kate Winslet among others.

Anushka was signed by L'Oreal as their face last year. The actress will now represent the brand at Cannes, where sources inform the actress will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet.

With this, Anushka joins a select group of Indian film and TV actresses who have walked the red carpet at Cannes. Aishwarya Rai has been a familiar face at Cannes having attended the festival for two decades now. Apart from her, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Deepika Padukone have all appeared at Cannes in different years.

Cannes Film Festival is widely considered the most prestigious film fest in the world. Held annually in the French locality of Cannes, it features some of the best films from across the world and also sees a galaxy of international stars descend upon the French township. This year, the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 16 and conclude on May 27.

2023 is a busy year for Anushka, who is also set to make a film comeback. Anushka is set to return to the big screen this year after almost five years. The actress will be seen in the lead role in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. The film will stream on Netflix later this year. Anushka last film appearance was in Zero in 2018, although she did appear in a cameo in last year's Qala as well.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
