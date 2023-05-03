Watch: Virat Kohli visits temple with wife Anushka Sharma after on-field spat with Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in showbiz. Their unwavering love and affection for each other never fail to inspire their fans. Recently, the couple made headlines when they visited a temple together.

In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral, Virat and Anushka were seen seeking blessings at the temple. Virat looked dashing in a traditional dhoti and a maroon shawl tied around his neck, while Anushka looked stunning in a powder pink saree. The couple's visit to the temple was a beautiful reminder of their deep-rooted faith and devotion.

This is not the first time the couple has visited a temple together. In March, they paid a visit to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where they were seen offering milk to the Shivling amid loud chants of prayers.

However, Kohli's visit to the temple comes after a heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.

Both players were fined 100 percent of their match fees for their verbal spat, which required intervention from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya to restore sanity to proceedings. Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG skipper KL Rahul after the game.

