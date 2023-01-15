'Shabaaash': Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's sensational 166 in India's record-breaking win against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli century-Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma showered praises on her husband and Indian batsman Virat Kohli after he unleashed his beast mode and scored a sensational knock of 166 runs not out against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress took to her Instagram and posted a Story that featured a picture of Virat from the match. She captioned it, "What a guy! What an inning played. Shabaaash". Along with the same, he posted three hearts emojis, a celebratory emoji, and a clap emoji.





During the match, King Kohli as he is known by his fans unleashed a flurry of strokes after reaching his hundred. Before he crossed the three-digit mark, the right-hander had hit a single six. After scoring a hundred, Kohli smashed seven sixes and raced to 166* in the last over, taking India's total to a massive score of 390/5 in the third ODI.

Later, the Indian bowlers did a lethal job of getting the entire Sri Lankan team bundled out for 73 within 22 overs, ensuring India registers the record-breaking victory of winning an ODI match by the biggest margin of 317 runs. And thus, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue completed a clean sweep of 3-0 over Sri Lanka with Kohli winning the Player of the Series award.

This was Kohli's 74th century in international cricket. The star batsman now has 46 centuries in One Day Internationals, just three behind Sachin's record of 49, 27 centuries in Test cricket, and 1 in T20 cricket. Virat also surged past Mahela Jayawardena's 12,650 runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket.



Meanwhile, talking about Anushka, she is set to make her Bollywood comeback with a cricket-based film Chaka Xpress in which she will be seen portraying the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in a full-fledged role in Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan.