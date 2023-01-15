IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries at home

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Virat Kohli notched his second century of the year on Sunday during India's third One-Day International against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. His impressive feat was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, as he achieved the milestone in style, smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park.

This was Kohli's third century in his last four ODI innings, a remarkable feat. After a three-year drought, Kohli marked his first ODI century during India's tour to Bangladesh in December 2022, and he followed it up with a century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. This impressive streak of centuries has cemented Kohli's place as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Virat Kohli strode to the crease in the 17th over, following the departure of captain Rohit Sharma who had scored a commendable 42 runs. Kohli then proceeded to form a formidable 131-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket. In the 43rd over, Kohli achieved the milestone of a century, having taken only 85 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

Virat Kohli's 46th ODI century has placed him just three away from Sachin Tendulkar's record-breaking tally of 49 centuries in the format.

At the age of 34, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries at home with his 21st century in just 101 innings. His 10th century against Sri Lanka was a remarkable feat, surpassing both Tendulkar's record of 9 centuries against Australia and his own record of 9 centuries against West Indies.

MOST CENTURIES AT HOME IN ODIs

Virat Kohli (IND)* 21

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 20

Hashim Amla (SA) 14

Ricky Ponting (AUS) 13

Ross Taylor (NZ) 12

Virat Kohli also surged past Mahela Jayawardena's impressive 12,650 runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket.