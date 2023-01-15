Search icon
'Declare 15th January as Virat Kohli Day': Netizens react as India batter smashes incredible 166 vs Sri Lanka

The 34-year-old's blistering knock was composed of 13 fours and eight sixes, and was well-supported by opener Shubhman Gill who also scored a century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Virat Kohli smashed his 46th ODI century on Sunday, January 15.

Virat Kohli was in a dominating form, smashing an unbeaten 166 runs off 110 balls to help India post 390 for five in 50 overs in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. 

The 34-year-old's blistering knock was composed of 13 fours and eight sixes, and was well-supported by opener Shubman Gill, who also scored a century. Gill's impressive 116 runs off 97 balls included 14 fours and two sixes, making it a memorable day for the Indian team.

Captain Rohit Sharma made a crucial contribution of 42 runs off 49 balls, smashing two fours and three sixes. Shreyas Iyer then followed up with a blistering 38 runs off 32 balls. Unfortunately, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul failed to replicate his form from the previous match, contributing only seven runs to the scoreboard, while Suryakumar Yadav could only manage four runs off four balls.

After India's innings, during which they set a target of 391 runs, fans erupted on Twitter with effusive praise for Virat Kohli.

For Sri Lanka's bowling department, Kasun Rajitha took two wickets but conceded 81 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara also claimed two dismissals, giving up 87 runs in 10 overs. Chamika Karunaratne was the most economical bowler, taking a wicket in eight overs while only conceding 58 runs.

READ| IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries at home

