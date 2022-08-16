Anurag Kashyap talks about RRR impact on Hollywood, says 'it has 99% chance of getting nominated at Oscars if...'

Anurag Kashyap-RRR/File photos

SS Rajamouli-directed period action blockbuster RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles, has been loved by the Western audience since its streaming release on the OTT platform Netflix. And now, Anurag Kashyap has talked about the film's impact on Hollywood.

Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his next film Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu on August 19, said that RRR has a 99% chance of getting nominated among the final five nominees at the Oscars next year if India picks it as the country's official entry for the Academy Awards 2023.

Talking to Galatta Plus, the acclaimed filmmaker said, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Award. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood."

"I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie", Kashyap continued.

Talking about Naatu Naatu, the Gangs of Wasseypur series filmmaker concluded, "They are not just blown by the action sequence. They are blown by the dance sequence too. And dance sequence, which I think is one of the most energetic choreography done in the longest time. And that has hit them very hard, they are loving it. RRR has become the go-to film in the USA."



Coming to Dobaaraa, the science fiction mystery thriller is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.