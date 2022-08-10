Search icon
#CancelDobaaraa trends on Twitter after Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu urge people to boycott their film

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu recently said that they are feeling left out of the ongoing boycott trend of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu/File photo

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are awaiting the release of their upcoming science fiction thriller Dobaaraa slated to release in cinemas on August 19. In a recent interview, the filmmaker and actress duo requested netizens to boycott their film jokingly as they said that they are feeling left out of the ongoing boycott trend of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

It seems that the Twitterati has granted their wish as the hashtag #CancelDobaaraa started trending on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, August 10 as the Twitter users claimed that Anurag and Taapsee have always been 'anti-India' and dug out the past controversial statements made by the Black Friday director.

Here are some of the viral tweets


In a recent media interaction, Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

READ | Anurag Kashyap calls himself the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country, says 'will not hire somebody who...'

For the unversed, hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha against Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and another hashtag #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie against Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan were in the news for various reasons.

Talking about Dobaara, the science fiction mystery thriller, produced by the television queen Ekta Kapoor under her new banner Cult Movies, is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist.

Before its worldwide theatrical release on August 19, Dobaaraa premiered at London Indian Film Festival in June and will also be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.

