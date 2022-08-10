Anurag Kashyap calls himself the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country, says 'will not hire somebody who...'

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Anurag Kashyap is awaiting the release of his next film Dobaara headlined by Taapsee Pannu. The science fiction mystery thriller, slated to release in cinemas on August 19, is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage which featured Alvaro Morte, popularly known as The Professor from the Netflix crime drama show Money Heist.

In a promotional interview, Anurag Kashyap, who is known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur series, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Dev.D among others, called himself the most nepotistic filmmaker and his reasoning is quite interesting.

Talking to News18, Kashyap said, "I'm the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country. What is nepotism? Okay fine, my daughter is not there in the films but I will not hire somebody who I don't know. It's not a camp, it's not even favouritism. I need to know my people because I trust them."

The filmmaker continued, "I work with a lot of trust so when I trust someone, it has to be fully there and I trust people that I hire. Who do you trust the most in your (troubled) time? Actually, anybody will trust family, right, so for me my set is like my family. Ek ke through hi dusra aata hai, woh nepotism hi hai."

"If my first AD is leaving and because they're going to become a filmmaker, I don't know who is a good first AD in the market so that first AD will give me another first AD before they leave. So what do you call that, that's nepotism", concluded Kashyap whose last directorial was the 2020 Netflix drama Choked.



Coming back to Dobaara, before its worldwide theatrical release on August 19, the film has been premiered at London Indian Film Festival in June and will also be showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. It is the second time that Anurag Kashyap is directing Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan.