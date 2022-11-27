Anurag Kashyap opens up on his darkest phase, reveals he suffered heart attack, went to rehab thrice after depression

Anurag Kashyap/File photo

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular directors in the Hindi film industry with critically acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D, and Black Friday to his name. The filmmaker is now awaiting the release of his next film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, which premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on November 17.

In a recent interview, Kashyap opened up on the darkest phase of his life and revealed that he went into depression for more than three years when he went to rehab thrice and also suffered a heart attack last year. He also shared that his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap started getting anxiety attacks due to the rape threats being sent to her online.

The director also recalled when he participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in late 2019 and said to IndianExpress.com, "This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks. So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking on Twitter again."

Anurag also added how he coped up with depression as he continued, "I didn't know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back. I am myself now. But I still went on making films. I made Dobaara. Unlike other people, I don't have the luxury to sit and wait. I don't do massive projects which can sustain my people, my team."



Slated to release in cinemas in January 2023, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in his debut role. Amit Trivedi reunites with the director after their previous successful albums such as the inventive Dev.D, highly underrated Bombay Velvet, and lovely Manmarziyaan.