Meet Karan Mehta, set to make his debut opposite Alaya F in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Karan Mehta/Instagram

Directed by one of the most well-acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, the musical romance drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on Thursday, November 17. The pictures and videos from the film's world premiere are going viral across the internet.

The film stars Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and Karan Mehta in lead roles. While Alaya made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 and will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy in December, Karan makes his debut with the upcoming film.

The film's announcement came as a surprise and nothing much is known about Karan Mehta. Here's everything you need to know about him. Karan is the son of Rakesh Mehta, a famous director in Punjabi cinema who has helmed Pollywood films such as Rang Punjab, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, and Yaara Ve among others.

On the occasion of the film's world premiere on Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram and penned a thankful note in which he wrote, "A DREAM COME TRUE MOMENT! Finally I can tell you about my first film and this is always going to be special to my heart. It’s been 6 years since I first met Anurag sir and he has made me work super hard to achieve my dream (trust me it wasn’t easy)."

"The one thing these years have taught me is patience and woh kehte hai na ki sabar ka phal meetha hota hai! So here we are presenting our labour of love- Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat! at @marrakechfilmfestival tonight at the Jemaa El-fna square to an audience of over 10000!!!! But this isn’t the end kyunki picture abhi baaki hai mere dost", he concluded.

With Amit Trivedi as the music director, the film's album is highly awaited since Kashyap and Trivedi have previously collaborated on successful albums such as the inventive Dev.D, highly underrated Bombay Velvet, and lovely Manmarziyaan. The composer has also sung songs in the cult Gangs of Wasseypur franchise.

Slated to release in cinemas in January 2023, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is produced by Ranjan Singh, Akshay Thakkar, Dhruv Jagasia, Kabir Ahuja, and Ajay Rai. The Anurag Kashyap directorial and Amit Trivedi musical is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films.