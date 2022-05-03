Anupam Kher reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR 'electrifying'

Anupam Kher-RRR/File photos

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles of two revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju respectively, RRR has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. Even after more than a month after its release on March 25, the film is running successfully in theatres across the globe.

And Anupam Kher became the latest celebrity to join the RRR bandwagon as he saw the film on the night of Monday, May 2, with Anil Kapoor and later took to his Twitter account to share his views about the film calling it an 'amazingly entertaining film'. He even heaped praises on the film's leading heroes.

"Watched @ssrajamouli's #RRR. What an amazingly entertaining movie. High on content, performances, songs, dances and action sequences! Both @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 #JrNTR are ELECTRIFYING. Loved the climax. Congratulations to whole team and @jayantilalgada ji! Jai Ho!", his tweet read.

For the unversed, Jayantilal Gada heads Pen Movies, the film production company that distributed the Hindi version of RRR across the nation. He also produced another hit film released recently - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and co-incidentally Alia also stars in RRR. The third factor joining the two films is Ajay Devgn, who plays a pivotal extended role in both the movies.



Even Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account after watching the film and called the film 'world class cinema' as he wrote, "Saw #RRR, one of the most entertaining & phenomenal films of recent times. Truly a treat for all senses! World class cinema! @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @tarak9999 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @RRRMovie".

With excellent performances, mind-blowing action set pieces, chart-topping music, and exciting screenplay, RRR, set in 1920, has been the most talked-about Indian film of the year. The period action extravaganza has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the nation.