Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher go on ‘movie date’, watch SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, who co-starred in a number of films together in the 1990s, recently got together to watch RRR. They were chatting before the start of the movie when they realised it had been a long time since they had seen a movie together. Anupam didn't agree with Anil's concept, and he even mentioned that this feels like a date to him.

On Monday, Anupam Kher posted a video of their chat to his Instagram account with the caption, “Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy.”



He also included sunglasses, clapper board, and laughing face emojis, as well as the hashtags friends, joy of cinema.

As they were sitting down to watch the film, Kapoor said he was feeling as if he is in St Xavier’s college, he is feeling as if he has come out for a date. To which Kher said, “I would not like to say that.”

Anil Kapoor shared the video and wrote, “Movie Date” after a very long time with my friend The Anupam Kher! Watched the amazing #RRR and got some good wishes for #Thar & #JugJuggJeeyo from the 300cr club member himself!@AnupamPKher.”

“Movie Date” after a very long time with my friend The Anupam Kher! Watched the amazing #RRR and got some good wishes for #Thar & #JugJuggJeeyo from the 300cr club member himself! @AnupamPKher https://t.co/DeuWH2UWUj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2022

Later in the day, Kapoor praised RRR, describing it as "world class cinema." He tweeted, “Saw #RRR, one of the most entertaining & phenomenal films of recent times. Truly a treat for all senses! World class cinema!”



As far as the film is concerned, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring two superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the major parts, is still having a dream run at the box office a month after its March 25 release. At the global box office, the action-packed spectacular just surpassed the Rs 1100 crore mark.