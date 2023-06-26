Ananya Panday looks cute in throwback video from her childhood, netizens say 'can't stop watching this'

Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, on Monday, took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video of herself from her childhood. She looks so cute in the clip which is now going viral on social media.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “How badly do you need a holiday?” Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Hahaha too cute with the very famous Lakshmi dads favourite @ananyapanday @chunkypanday.” Maheep Kapoor wrote, “cutie !!!! why did you guys have to grow up.” Bhavana Pandey wrote, “love you loads !!!”

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Proof that ananya was always beautiful no need of plastic surgery like others.”The second one said, “just like your past childhood videos this is as equally precious. you are the cutest child there EVER WAS my god ! we want more ! we just want to kiss your cheeks.” The third one said, “Cant stop waching this over and over again.” Another said, “She is more alike Kiara who agrees?”

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumored to be dating, with the two having been spotted together out and about on numerous occasions. The rumored couple fuelled speculations around their relationship as they turned showstoppers for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale on Sunday. However, their appearance together gave some fodder to trolls, who said the rumoured couple seemed more like awkward cousins and lacked any chemistry.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has an exciting number of projects lined up. Among them is the highly anticipated web series, Call Me Bae. The series revolves around the life of Bae, a billionaire fashionista played by Ananya Panday, who is excluded by her ultra-rich family after a scandalous incident. Forced to redefine her identity, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery.