Ananya Panday trolled for carrying bucket-style bag, netizens say 'ye balti leke kaha jaa rahi hai'

Ananya Panday was seen carrying a purse which looked like a bucket when she arrived at an event in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ananya Panday recently appeared at an event in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a pink dress and was crying a bucket-style bag and the video of her is now going viral on social media. Netizens reacted to the bag that she was carrying.

The video of her has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “purse yaa balti.”  Netizens reacted to the clip, one of the wrote, “Daal tadke ki balti .. jaate samay bhar ke leke jana.”  The second one said, “That purse size is equal to her struggle .”

The third one said, “Ha balti he hai dal makhani milegi na abhi.”  The fourth person commented, “Daal fry le kar aayi hai.” The fifth person commented, “She took her water in this balti.” Another said, “ye balti leke kaha jaarhi hai.”

Earlier, while speaking about the boycott of Bollywood culture, the actor claimed that because someone is being 'Boycotted' every day, she has learned to not take things too seriously. Ananya claimed that she even questioned whether she was being boycotted as 'everyone is being cancelled.'

Ananya has addressed the trend of boycotting films and actors. She said, “I think it's like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don't take them seriously,” Ananya told India Today.

Also read: Liger star Ananya Panday gives fashion goals in short yellow dress

 

Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
