Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update post-injury at Project K sets: 'Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped'

Amitabh Bachchan also informed people about Holika celebrations that were performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update post-injury at Project K sets: 'Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped'
Amitabh Bachchan/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of Nag Ashwin's science fiction drama Project K, has shared that he has put all his work commitments on a temporary halt in light of the recovery. The veteran actor took to his official blog on Tuesday to share an update on his health.

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, who showered him with support and love after they came to know about his injury. An excerpt from his latest blog read, "First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers. I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance. But my immense gratitude to all."

READ | Ajay Devgn on Amitabh Bachchan's injury: We take all safety measures but there are risks

Big B also informed people about Holika celebrations that were performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. He wrote, "The holika was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI... it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today... and tomorrow... so in this confusion, much of what could have been done was not done... I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you... May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life... More later... But for now my gratitude as ever."

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the leading roles. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies recently announced its release date as January 12, 2024.

READ | Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer's release date announced with new poster

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi shocker: Autorickshaw driver attacks woman with sharp object after altercation over fare
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.