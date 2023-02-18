Search icon
Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer's release date announced with new poster

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction film Project K stars three biggest stars in Indian cinema - Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Project K/Vyjayanthi Movies Twitter

One of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, the science-fiction drama Project K has finally locked its release date. The makers chose the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri to announce the release date of the film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Project K will release in cinemas during the Pongal/Sankranti weekend next year on January 12, 2024. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its social media handles, shared a new poster of the film with the release date mentioned and wrote, "12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK. Happy Mahashivratri."

In the poster, we can see a big hand-like structure with one finger pointing ahead. We can also see three men with their guns aiming at that hand amidst a war background. The release date is superimposed on the pictures of the three men with "The World Is Waiting" inscribed at the below end of the poster.

Prabhas, Deepika, and Amitabh too shared the same poster on their social media handles. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Disha Patani. A glimpse of the first look of the three superstars has been unveiled by the makers on their respective birthdays from Amitabh and Prabhas' birthday in October 2022 to Deepika's birthday last month.

Nag Ashwin's last feature film Mahanati, a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, was a huge blockbuster. It earned several awards and received critical acclaim too. The 2018 Telugu film starred some of the biggest names from Indian cinema from Keerthy Suresh playing the titular character to Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles. 

With Project K, the director plans to go pan-India as he has roped in three of the biggest stars from Indian cinema - Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh. The upcoming movie is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

