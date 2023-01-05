Search icon
Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer Project K unveiled on her birthday, fans say it has 'Dune vibes'

Eagle-eye netizens were quick enough to point out similarities between Deepika's first look from Project K and Dune.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Project K

Deepika Padukone has an interesting line-up of movies for 2023, and on the occasion of her 37th birthday, the makers of ambitious Project K unveiled the first look of her character. The Nag Ashwin directorial stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the primary roles. 

On Thursday, the makers of Project K dropped the first look of Deepika from the film on their social media. In the poster, a mystic avatar of Deepika is shown standing before sunrays, making her the ray of hope. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the poster of Project K on his social media, and wrote, "AMITABH - PRABHAS - DEEPIKA: 'PROJECT K' TEAM WISHES DEEPIKA... Team #ProjectK wishes #DeepikaPadukone on her birthday by unveiling this poster... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #Prabhas… Directed by #NagAshwin... Produced by #VyjayanthiMovies." 

Here's the post

Deepika will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner Pathaan. 

