Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer Project K unveiled on her birthday, fans say it has 'Dune vibes'

Deepika Padukone has an interesting line-up of movies for 2023, and on the occasion of her 37th birthday, the makers of ambitious Project K unveiled the first look of her character. The Nag Ashwin directorial stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the primary roles.

On Thursday, the makers of Project K dropped the first look of Deepika from the film on their social media. In the poster, a mystic avatar of Deepika is shown standing before sunrays, making her the ray of hope. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the poster of Project K on his social media, and wrote, "AMITABH - PRABHAS - DEEPIKA: 'PROJECT K' TEAM WISHES DEEPIKA... Team #ProjectK wishes #DeepikaPadukone on her birthday by unveiling this poster... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #Prabhas… Directed by #NagAshwin... Produced by #VyjayanthiMovies."

Deepika will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner Pathaan.