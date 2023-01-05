Shah Rukh Khan unveils fiery avatar of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan on actress' birthday, pens heartfelt note

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

As actress Deepika Padukone turned 37, team Pathaan and film's leading star Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new character poster of the birthday girl. Shah Rukh Khan posted a new poster of Deepika's character from the film with a heartfelt wish for his co-star.

In the photo shared by SRK, Deepika looks fiery as an agent, holding a gun outside a base. Deepika's character looks determined to eradicate baddies. Khan shared the photo, with sweet words for his co-star. On his Twitter, SRK wrote, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love..."

Here's the post

To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 January 5, 2023

Pathaan will not only be a comeback for Shah Rukh Khan, but it will also bring together SRK and Deepika for the fourth time. The Padmavat star made her Bollywood debut with Shah in Om Shanti Om. Later, Deepika joined Khan in a cameo appearance in Billu. In 2013, the hit duo gave their second blockbuster with Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. The success streak was followed by Farah Khan's Happy New Year (2014). With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika will reunite after nine years.

Yesterday, Bajrang Dal activists in Gujarat vandalised a multiplex in Ahemdabad and started protesting against Khan's film. The protest took a violent turn when members of the group started destroying cutouts of the film and even took down the huge board of the film, placed before the ticket window. In the video, members of Bajrang dal were captured kicking Pathaan's cutouts, and they were shouting slogans against the film.

Earlier, Pathaan's song Besharam Rang attracted controversy over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini. Many people expressed their discontent against the film and stated that the team has hurt their religious sentiments. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.