This superstar had Rs 90 crore debt, 55 legal cases, yet refused Dhirubhai Ambani's help, today he...

When this superstar went bankrupt, Dhirubhai Ambani told his son, Anil Ambani, "Iska bura waqt hai, isse kuch paise de do," However, the actor refused and the businessman lauded his self-esteem.

Every actor goes through highs and lows. Even the biggest of stars have witnessed the lowest phase. One of them is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the mid-90s, Amitabh Bachchan suffered major financial losses. including the losses that occurred in his production company ABCL Corporation Ltd. In an old interview with Vir Sanghavi, Bachchan revealed that he had a debt of Rs 90 crore. The actor was on the verge of losing his house as well since all his assets were attached to the company. There were about 55 legal cases against him and there were creditors on his door every day.

When Dhirubhai Ambani wanted to help Amitabh Bachchan

During this time, renowned late industrialist, Dhirubhai Ambani offered him financial support. During the 40-year celebration of Reliance Foundation in 2017, Bachchan gave a speech recalling Dhirubhai Ambani and shared an anecdote of how the businessman had shown him his generosity that moved him. Bachchan said, "There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, and my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut and the government had raided my house."

Amitabh Bachchan further added that when Dhirubhai got to know about his condition, he told his younger son, Anil Ambani, "'Iska bura waqt hai, isse kuch paise de do'. Amitabh further continued, "Whatever he was offering to me, all my financial problems would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity but turned it down. God was kind and after some tough days, I started getting work and slowly I could repay all my debts."

What did Dhirubhai Ambani say about Amitabh Bachchan?

In the same event, Amitabh recalled another incident, where he was called by Dhirubhai for a special party, and there the businessman praised his honesty and self-esteem before his business stalwarts. "Ye ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, main iski izzat karta hu (This boy had fallen, but he bounced back on his feet, on his own, and I respect him)." As Koimoi reported, in 2023 Amitabh Bachchan had a net worth of Rs 3160 crores On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the box office disaster Ganapath. He will next be seen in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.