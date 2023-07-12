Headlines

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

Alia Bhatt reveals she wants to create an Ed-a-mumma universe and talks about being 'nervous' about her style during pregnancy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t only entertain fans with her performances in movies but is also a successful entrepreneur. The actress owns a kid’s clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma. Recently at an event the actress opened up on why she decided to launch a new maternity collection in her brand. 

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt attended the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, Mission Start Ab in New Delhi. Talking about her brand Ed-a-mamma, the actress talked about being nervous about her style during pregnancy and said, “In 2022, I was expecting a child, and I looked at my wardrobe, and there were no clothes for me that I wanted to wear. And I was nervous about how my style is going to evolve over the next couple of months.” 

She further added, “Then, I started making changes to my wardrobe. And then comes the maternity collection of Ed-a-mamma. That was not something that I planned. and then subsequently came infants and all of that. so now we have 0-14, and my plan now is to include personal care, sustainable diapers, sustainable toys.” 

She continued to add that she wants to create an Ed-a-Mamma universe and said, “I know today as a mum my most precious thing is to read a book or sing a song for my daughter Raha. My dream, in the beginning, was not to create an eda mamma universe, but now I want to create it where you feel very connected to nature, the planet, and you just celebrate the child within you.” 

Mission Start Ab will be a seven-episode series that will aim to find an innovative and creative startup genius who can inspire budding entrepreneurs. Alia Bhatt also opened up on her expectations from the show and said, “You are talking about going and supporting innovation on the grassroots level. I am expecting to be wowed, surprised, edge of my seat, and really so proud of where our country is at today. I am also expecting honesty and vulnerability and I would like to see that because it’s not easy at the of the day Mission Star Ab is a competition and I know that one person will win but in the end what I know is that the other 9 will not go unnoticed. So, there is so much exposure and such a beautiful platform. Inspiring people sitting at home, watching the show and resonating… even if they don’t go on Mission Start Ab, they will go and start something of their own.” 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback and also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. 

