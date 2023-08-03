Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant reveals Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan's help to prep for the song.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic songs of the films have captivated the audience. Recently, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Alia Bhatt visited Shah Rukh Khan to prepare for a romantic song in the movie.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, when asked if she struggled to design the Bollywood romantic sequence in 2023, Vaibhavi Merchant replied, “Karan has also given a slight tribute to Aditya Chopra from Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Toh Pyar Sajna (from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), where Kajol and Shah Rukh realise they've parted ways but fallen in love. This is a suspension of disbelief. Karan didn't have a doubt whether it'd work or not. He was driven utterly by conviction.”

The choreographer talked about the challenges she faced and said, “The only challenge was to make Ranveer do this. He's not done this lip-sync song, except for one with Priyanka Chopra in Gunday. Otherwise, he's never done a love song where he's looking all dreamy, and looking at the heroine with dove eyes. I wanted to do an exercise of rehearsals with him.”

Vaibhavi Merchant further added that Alia Bhatt visited Shah Rukh Khan for a day to prepare for the song Tum Kya Mile. She said, “Alia had herself gone and visited Shah Rukh for a day to learn this, because she'd never done a song like this either, except a little bit of Ishq Wala Love in her first film. But then how to handle the pallu, handle the sari, see the hero gush at you, maintain your hair, fight all the wind in a chiffon sari in sub-zero temperatures We also use the fan to counter the wind and ensure the sari flows in a beautiful way. You're even listening to the song at a faster speed, so to maintain the sanity of your expression, to emote and lip-sync in high speed… for me, that was a challenge. Because these aren't veterans of this kind of songs. You've seen Shah Rukh and Kajol do it a hundred times because it was a norm in those days.”

Vaibhavi Merchant won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for her first solo work in the song Dhol Baaje from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She has been one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood for over two decades now.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the comeback of Karan Johar to the director’s seat after 7 years. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles, and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience as well as celebrities. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is running strong at the box office.

