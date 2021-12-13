Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘K3G’ scene with Ranveer Singh, rates Ibrahim Ali Khan in minus-WATCH

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ recently turned 20 years. The film featured that featured Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Hritik Roshan have a special place in our hearts, even after so many years.

Every character from ‘K3G’ managed to get attention because of their acting, and dialogues. Kareena Kapoor, who portrayed Poo in the film, became everyone’s favourite after the release of the movie. Young girls still follow her character, try to become like Poo.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Monday took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen recreating the ‘K3G’ scene, she depicted Kareena Kapoor dialogues. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh Portrayed Hrithik Roshan. Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be seen in the video, Alia gave him minus points for his looks.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G” On the work front, all three are busy shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Watch video:

Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as lead actors. Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to release in 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Via18 Studios.