Alia Bhatt receives cute handwritten note from sister Shaheen on Siblings Day: 'You just had a baby'

Alia Bhatt received a handwritten note from her sister, and it was the perfect gift for the actress on National Siblings Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Alia Bhatt receives cute handwritten note from sister Shaheen on Siblings Day: 'You just had a baby'
Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt

As it's National Siblings Day on Monday, actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt chose to make each other feel special on this special day. Sharing a picture of the hand-written note on her Instagram Story, Alia poured out her love for her elder sister."I love you Shaheen. You make everything better," Alia captioned the post. Shaheen sent Alia a love-filled note that read, "Todays I love you is a note because we`re stupid. Well, I am. You just had a baby. Love you."

Here's the post

Alia-Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen were born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The sisters recently went on a movie date with their mother in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. 

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. The rom-com was originally scheduled for February 11. Then, it was pushed to April 29 to avoid clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, scheduled for the same release date. Then, Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-2 was announced for April 29 release. Thus, Karan postponed his film ahead to avoid clashing with the much-awaited pan-India release. 

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Apart from that she has director Farhan Akhtar`s next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
