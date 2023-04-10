Alia Bhatt receives cute handwritten note from sister Shaheen on Siblings Day: 'You just had a baby'

Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt

As it's National Siblings Day on Monday, actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt chose to make each other feel special on this special day. Sharing a picture of the hand-written note on her Instagram Story, Alia poured out her love for her elder sister."I love you Shaheen. You make everything better," Alia captioned the post. Shaheen sent Alia a love-filled note that read, "Todays I love you is a note because we`re stupid. Well, I am. You just had a baby. Love you."

Here's the post

Alia and Shaheen were born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The sisters recently went on a movie date with their mother in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. The rom-com was originally scheduled for February 11. Then, it was pushed to April 29 to avoid clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, scheduled for the same release date. Then, Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-2 was announced for April 29 release. Thus, Karan postponed his film ahead to avoid clashing with the much-awaited pan-India release.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Apart from that she has director Farhan Akhtar`s next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

(with inputs from ANI)