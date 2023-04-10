Alia Bhatt feels sleepy on Monday, asks fans if anyone else relate to her; netizen agree: 'office jaane ka mann nahi'

Alia Bhatt

After a long weekend, many find it difficult to get back to their Monday morning routine. So does actor Alia Bhatt is facing. On Monday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a glimpse of her Monday mood. Alia shared a picture of a sleeping lioness and captioned it "Anyone else`s Monday still feel like a Sunday? #Mondaymood."

Here's the post

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, the netizens chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Relatable and how!."Anyone nahi... The world," another commented. Another user wrote, "`Feels like Friday night."Recently Alia shared pictures from the London trip. A user wrote, "Same here. Office jaane ka mann nahi hai." Recently, the actress went with her husband- actor Ranbir Kapoor and family members to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. The rom-com was originally scheduled for February 11. Then, it was pushed to April 29 to avoid clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, scheduled for the same release date. Then, Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-2 was announced for April 29 release. Thus, Karan postponed his film ahead to avoid clashing with the much-awaited pan-India release.

Karan shared the new release date of July 28 on his social media. Johar dropped a title poster on his Instagram and Twitter, and wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! )The families of Rocky and Rani are getting ready to serve you an incredible story of love) #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July 2023."

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

(with inputs from ANI)