Alia Bhatt poses with Kapoor Khandaan during Armaan Jain's birthday celebration, pic goes VIRAL

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the favourite couple of B-town. The couple has full support of their families as is evident from the celebration photos that the family members keep sharing on their social media accounts.

The Kapoor family came together to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's 31st birthday on Thursday, 25th November. Alia Bhatt, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, can also be seen in the picture. Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a bunch of other family members also attended the celebrations, as visible in the photo.





Two months back in September this year, Ranbir Kapoor attended the 73th birthday celebrations of Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father. The 'Kalank' actress had shared the pictures on her Instagram account in which Ranbir can be seen posing with the Bhatts - Mahesh, Alia and Pooja.



In September itself, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, had shared picture from the 'Tamasha' actor's 39th birthday bash. She wrote "Happy birthday my Hearbeat...love n blessings in abundance" with red hearts, folded hands and evil eye emojis. Alia, Ranbir and Neetu are seen posing in front of the camera, along with Ranbir's sister and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni.





Fans of the couple have been waiting for the release of 'Brahmastra' as the Ayan Mukerji's directorial pairs up Ranbir and Alia for the first time on silver screen.