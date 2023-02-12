Alia Bhatt poses with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor arrives with Karan Johar at Sidharth-Kiara's reception

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt arrived at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in a beautiful saree. She was seen posing with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor who was wearing a beautiful outfit.

Draped in a sheer sequined saree, Alia looks resplendent. She kept her hair loose, keeping her accessories to a minimum, Alia sported diamond studs and a ring only. Ranbir Kapoor missed the occasion, while director Ayan Mukherjee accompanied Alia.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor arrived with Karan Johar. She was wearing a beautiful pink saree while Karan opted for a black outfit. The video is going viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7 in an intimate ceremony. Later, the couple hosted their first reception for the groom’s family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

For the reception, Kiara and Sidharth both opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara’s jewellery, however, stole the show! Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown.

Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media. Check out the photos:

Kiara was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring. On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, which was released in 2021. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive