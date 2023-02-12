Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at their wedding reception a while ago and the couple looks nothing but classy and chic. For the reception, Kiara and Sidharth both opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and others arrived at their reception in traditional outfits. (With inputs from ANI)

Take a look