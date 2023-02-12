Search icon
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 12, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at their wedding reception a while ago and the couple looks nothing but classy and chic. For the reception, Kiara and Sidharth both opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and others arrived at their reception in traditional outfits. (With inputs from ANI)

Take a look

1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
1/7

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together while posing with each other at their reception. They were seen smiling and posing for the paps.

2. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra giving us major goals

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra giving us major goals
2/7

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were giving us major goals at their wedding reception. Kiara was wearing a satin outfit teamed up with a green necklace. While Sidharth was wearing a black outfit. 

3. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
3/7

Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Kiara Adavi and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception in back suit.

4. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher
4/7

Anupam Kher was seen arriving at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in a stylish black kurta.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
5/7

Alia Bhatt mesmerised everyone as she was looking beautiful in a glittery saree.

6. Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Kajol-Ajay Devgn
6/7

Kajol-Ajay Devgn cab be seen hugging Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding reception. 

7. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
7/7

Vidya Balan arrived at Sidharth and Kiara's reception with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur in a black traditional outfit. 

